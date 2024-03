Now that there is legalized sports betting in Florida, college basketball fans are flocking to Hard Rock Bet for the NCAA Tournament.

Jon Chapper, the Senior Director, Communications at Hard Rock Digital, says they’re expecting nonstop action over the next three weekends.

“We noticed a huge uptick in college basketball betting starting with the conference championships last weekend and we expect that to rise throughout March Madness,” Chapper said.

Creating that perfect bracket is nearly impossible and nothing is worse than a first round bracket buster.

But they happen so Chapper hopes Floridians take advantage of legalized sports betting because they can participate in the madness even when their bracket is in shambles.

“You’re really not limited by that bracket anymore. There are numerous options and ways you can bet both on any game and throughout the tournament so it’s really just a new way to engage with the tournament that Floridians haven’t had before with a legal betting market.”

It’s not just the men’s tournament that Floridians are putting their money on, there’s a surge in betting on women’s hoops as well.

“Popularity of women’s basketball is skyrocketing and for us any event that people are talking about, you’ll see more betting action.”

You can’t go putting all your money on Caitlin Clark though, individual player props for college athletes aren’t allowed in the state.

Chapper told WINK in the men’s tournament so far popular bets are on top seeds UCONN, UNC and Houston and there is local interest in the seventh-seeded Florida Gators and eighth-seeded FAU Owls.