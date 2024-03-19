2 Naples couples unite for ring-reunion

Around three weeks ago, Arvid and Marlous, a couple from Naples, found a wedding ring in an Aldi’s parking lot off Santa Barbara Boulevard and Radio Road.

WINK News first introduced you to this couple on Monday, who were on a mission to return a wedding ring to its rightful owner.

On Tuesday, they did just that.

Within hours after WINK aired the story on Monday, a tip came in from Brian and Edie Kelly. They claimed to be the owners of the lost ring. After WINK verified the inscription with the Kelly’s, a reunion was planned.

“All of a sudden, I came across the article. And I’m looking at it, kept looking at it. After I read it a couple of times, I said, ‘I think that’s your ring,'” Edie said.

Brian and Edie were delighted to see their priceless ring was found and safe. They thought they would never see it again.

“I had given up hope that we would ever find it because it had been about a month… We just assumed it was gone,” the Kelly’s said.

Brian and Edie met up with Arvid and Marlous to meet the couple, who never stopped looking for them. WINK was there to see it all.

“We thought we would take them to lunch or dinner,” Edie said.

The couples, who, as of Monday, were strangers, plan to meet up soon.