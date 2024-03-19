Taco Works opens in downtown Fort Myers

Born during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taco Works has grown as a concept ever since.

What began in a food truck parked outside a south Fort Myers bar has morphed into a mini chain restaurant with three Lee County locations and plans to move into adjacent Charlotte and Collier counties, as well.

Ozzie Morrobel and Max Curtis co-own the chain. On March 15, they opened the newest Taco Works location at the Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers, 1617 Hendry St., Suite 102.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.