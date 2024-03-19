Veteran struggling to pay rent in Cape Coral

Rent in Southwest Florida is out of control. Prices went up a lot when the pandemic hit and again after Hurricane Ian.

A veteran from Cape Coral is doing all he can to stay, but the price has to be right.

Ernest Riddick served his community first as law enforcement, then his country as a United States Marine, but now he might have to pack his bags and leave town.

“Unfortunately, the house that we were living in was sold, and the new owner is raising the rent, to where we can’t afford it,” Riddick said.

Riddick has lived in Cape Coral for 13 years. He and his girlfriend live together in a home, but new ownership over his rental home gave him 30 days’ notice to leave before the rent almost doubled.

“I don’t have any time to wait because we have to be up first, so we’ve been searching, and it looks like we may have to leave Cape Coral,” he said.

He then turned to Facebook.

“When I wrote that post, I was feeling frustrated and depressed because I don’t want to leave Cape Coral. I like it here,” he said.

In part, it reads: “Now the time comes to pick up and move because the Cape rents are too high. With a $1600 budget is not making it here. Two bedroom, two bath house. I will miss Cape Coral. I have met many decent folks here. Moving sucks!”

Riddick is in his 60s. He’s on disability for a bad back injury, and he’s on fixed income.

“I understand that it’s a business, and they want their money and stuff, but to hit someone with a 100% increase in 30 days, it was really hard,” he said.

His story is one of many as rent prices continue to soar in Cape Coral.

“When you go from $1,200 to $2,100, that’s a tough hit, especially when you’re on a fixed income,” he said.

So, for now, Riddick’s future is uncertain as he has just weeks before they have to be out.

“This is our safe place, but we have to find a new safe place now,” he said.

Riddick has until April 1 to find a new place to rent before he has to leave Cape Coral.