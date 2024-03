Farley is a household name across the United States. Whether it’s Chris Farley’s Saturday Night Live skits or Kevin Farley’s sold-out shows at Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples, one thing is certain – the Farley family knows how to put a smile on people’s faces.

Since moving to Southwest Florida, Farley and his wife have been busy with their new business in Bokeelia called The Salt & Poppy Boutique.

Born to perform, Farley’s talents aren’t limited to stand-up comedy. Earlier in his life, Farley was in a boyband.

“We were a fake boyband. So, we had songs like U + Me = Us and The Hardest Part of Breaking Up (Is Getting Back Your Stuff) — which is true,” said Farley.

You also may have seen him on the big stage or screen.

“I was down at the off the hook in Naples. I did a whole week there,” said Farley.

But when he’s not touring, he stays in Southwest Florida.

“I remember saying to my father, ‘I’d like to run a boutique,’ And he kicked me out of the house. And that was the last thing I said, ‘No, I’ve never. No, no, I never envisioned this.’ When my wife said, this was her dream. I said, ‘I’ll help you,'” said Farley.

Farley and his wife, Michelle Wendt, an Emmy award-winning writer and director, moved to Bookelia two years ago.

“I used to come here a lot as a kid. We used to go to Sanibel,” said Farley.

In January, they opened up the Salt & Poppy Boutique. The Salt & Poppy Boutique in Bookelia. CREDIT: WINK News

“We got a little bit of everything. Clothing, pets, kids, art supplies, and unique gifts, all kinds of stuff,” said Farley.

The couple says owning the gift shot has been a gift of its own.

“We’re glad to be kind of part of the community here,” said Farley.

And they hope it’s one for the community, too.

Farley told WINK News he’s usually traveling for comedy, so he will only pop in once or twice a week.

But watching his wife be creative has made him proud, and it’s definitely been a cool way to get to know their new neighbors.

Salt & Poppy’s is located at 10502 Stringfellow Road, #5501 in Bokeelia. They are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here if you’re interested in going to one of Kevin Farley’s events.