Car washes in Cape Coral. CREDIT: WINK News

In Cape Coral, self-storage facilities seemingly growing on every corner, while another business that’s all around the city is car washes.

Cape Coral is looking to put a cap on how many of these businesses can be built within the city.

Cape Coral City Council is discussing another moratorium on self-storage facilities and the first moratorium on car washes to re-evaluate land use.

There are already 16 car washes, with another 12 in the permitting or construction phase in Cape Coral. To prevent an excess of them and to promote the best possible land use for the area, the city is talking about a moratorium.

“The study will allow us to have a better perspective of better locations where they might be so we don’t sacrifice prime commercial space, that could go to businesses or developments that are important to our community,” said Cape Coral councilman Tom Hayden.

The public hearing for the city council is scheduled for April 3.