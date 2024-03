The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released body-worn camera video responding to a boat crash scene where a person was injured along the Sanibel Causeway.

The boat completely left the water as it ran aground on the rocks.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the vessel’s sole occupant, Isreal Rogner of Punta Gorda, was transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries.

There is no timeline for the boat’s removal as that is the responsibility of the owner.

The 24-foot boat crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, near the southwest side of the Sanibel Causeway.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, marine units from the sheriff’s office investigated the scene. LCSO Marine Unit is on scene of a boat crash at the Sanibel Causeway. FWC is the lead investigative agency. pic.twitter.com/46O1U9e3FV — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) March 21, 2024

However, the FWC is the lead agency investigating the crash.

The boater’s condition remains unknown.