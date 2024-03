What makes March Madness so special is the school spirit we get to show off this time of year. And who better embodies their school spirit than the Florida Gulf Coast band and cheerleaders. They made the trip to Indiana to make Assembly Hall feel like Alico Arena.

“We work all season to come to a new place and showcase our skills and it’s gonna be really exciting and we’re excited to showcase and show Indiana and the city what we have to offer,” senior cheerleader Avery Surrency.

“I’ve never really played anywhere that big,” freshman band member Jackson Bryant. “So it’ll be really cool to see like how big it is, and especially since we’re somewhat of a small band, as we call it, see if we can project our sound and really fill up the area in the venue.”