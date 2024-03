Good food, good music, and a good time.

The Lee BIA Builders Care is gearing up for its 13th annual BBQ, Bands, and Brew event in downtown Fort Myers.

The annual event brings cooks from across the area for a chance to compete for the title of “best barbecue in town.”

WINK News anchors Taylor Wirtz and Nicole Gabe will be guest judges in the final competition.

The event is Sunday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Downtown Fort Myers.

BBQ, Bands & Brew will also feature live music during the event from The Ben Allen Band, a cornhole tournament, and a children’s play area.

Tickets for adults are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, children 12 and under get in free.

All of the proceeds at BBQ, Bands, and Brew went towards Builders’ Care in Lee County, which provides emergency construction services at no cost to elderly and disabled homeowners in need.