Several people have been detained by police after a shooting at a Fort Myers motel left two people injured.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and woman were taken to the hospital from the Super 8 Motel on Colonial Boulevard on Monday afternoon, in Fort Myers.

The two injured are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital for injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.

Police said they have at least five people they are questioning but have not named any suspects.

Police also said they are not looking for anyone at this time.

If you have any information or saw anything happen police ask that you call them at 239-331-7700.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.