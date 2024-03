Adam McRae-Ward Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered teenager out of Cape Coral.

On Tuesday morning, 16-year-old Adam McRae-Ward was reported missing after he was last seen the night prior at 10 p.m.

He stands approximately 6 feet and weighs around 250 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes with facial hair.

He is possibly wearing a polo-style gray shirt with navy stripes.

If you happen to have any information on McRae-Ward’s whereabouts, please reach out to CCPD at 239-574-3223.