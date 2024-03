DeAndre Jones Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Fort Myers has been arrested after allegedly dealing in fentanyl in Lee County.

The Fort Myers Police Department arrested 36-year-old DeAndre Jones on Tuesday, and he remains in custody Wednesday afternoon.

When police searched Jones’ apartment, they found over 66 grams of fentanyl, a handgun and more than $4,300 in cash.

Jones is being charged with the sale of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held on $44,000 bond and has a hearing scheduled for the morning of April 29.