Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency commissioners unanimously approved March 27 the findings of slum and blight analysis of 1,100 acres in the eastern part of the city and the East Fort Myers Redevelopment Area Plan. Both will be forwarded to City Council for final approval.

LaRue Planning began working on reestablishing the revitalization plan for east Fort Myers through public meetings in August 2022.

The study area for the proposed East Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Area has a south boundary at Billy’s Creek, east boundary at the Fort Myers city limits at Prospect Avenue, north boundary at the Caloosahatchee River and west boundary at Billy’s Creek.

The city established a redevelopment area in the identified location beginning at the peak of the real estate boom in May 2007 before it was abolished and dissolved due to the Great Recession.

