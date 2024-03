From being homeless to helping those in need. One woman at the Peace Lutheran Church is providing help to the less fortunate through the Mobile Homeless Project.

Meldrina Bernard volunteers at the church as a former homeless woman because she believes many displaced people struggle to seek help due to fear.

“When I went to school in California doing my master’s degree, I became homeless myself. I had to live in my car,” said Bernard.

Bernard and Barry Landman participated in the mobile homeless project after seeing an uptick in need after the events of Hurricane Ian.

The amount of homeless people here is tremendous,” said Landman. “This area, close to the beach, has been overwhelming.”

“It’s very devastating. Sometimes, I have to go back to my car, and tears come to my eyes,” said Bernard.

After being homeless for roughly a month, Bernard began to seek help. Now, she wants to give back to the community through the mobile project.

“These folks had their own place. Because of illiteracy and lack of understanding of contracts, they got themselves into a place where they were put out of their homes without even a 30-day notice they were just kicked out,” said Bernard.

The Peace Lutheran Church holds help and hope services to maintain the charity event.

The next scheduled charity events are on April 11 and April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the mobile homeless project, click here.