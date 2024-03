Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cooler Friday morning start, with temperatures reaching the 80s by the afternoon.

Sunny skies are expected to return, with afternoon highs in Southwest Florida in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

For boaters, expect a moderate choppiness with 2 to 5-foot wave heights in the open waters of the Gulf.

Dry air will build over Southwest Florida as northeasterly winds occasionally gust over 20 mph.

Rain will not stop weekend activities as Floridians can enjoy a dry Saturday and Sunday to cap off the work week.

Pollen levels will remain relatively high next week, with scattered rain showers and storm chances returning on Wednesday.