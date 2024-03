Watch out for your sandcastles and move your towels.

A Jeep took a joyride on Fort Myers Beach on Saturday, shocking beachgoers and even police.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a jeep driving along the shore of Fort Myers Beach.

No motor vehicles are allowed on any beaches in Lee County.

Deputies and detectives are investigating the situation.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call LCSO at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.