It’s going to be a beautiful beach weekend, and it’s perfectly timed with Easter Sunday, but if you go into the water at Park Shore Beach in Collier County, you’ll be doing so at your own risk.

The Florida Department of Health put out this water quality advisory for Park Shore Beach, saying the water tested for having enterococcus.

It’s important to know, but it wont keep people from coming out to the beach. This is the second time water in this area has been tested for this bacteria recently, but it’s not uncommon. In fact, it’s because of a kind of matter many of us know very well.

“The thing to understand about the fecal coliform bacteria test is that it’s not restricted to fecal coliform that’s necessarily generated by humans,” said Ray Bearfield, Collier County waterkeeper.

Which may have you thinking…

“Oh my God, it’s poop water again,” Bearfield said.

To that, Bearfield said yes but also no.

“If you get a flock of pelicans feeding off of the Naples Pier, depending on how long they’re feeding there, you could get a positive reading there if you test the site,” Bearfield said.

Heavy rainfall, riptides, and wildlife are all natural causes of bacteria like this. Park Shore Beach and the Naples Pier are both weekly water qualify testing sites for the DOH, both of which have tested for this bacteria within the last two weeks.

So, can you tell by looking at the water that this bacteria is there?

“No, and in fact, a lot of times, the water can look kind of icky, and it doesn’t necessarily mean there’s anything wrong with the water,” Bearfield said.

The DOH not putting this advisory out to keep you from the water. It’s more so to keep you aware

if you do go into the water here along Park Shore Beach, just shower off as you normally would

which shouldn’t be too big of an ask.