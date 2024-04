The Standard Restaurant burglary suspect Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for information on a burglary at The Standard Restaurant in Fort Myers.

According to Crime Stoppers, detectives are looking for a man wanted for burglary and grand theft at The Standard Restaurant on South Cleveland Avenue on Saturday.

The man was caught on camera wearing a grey sweatshirt and a blue and white bandana at the time of the crime.

If you have any information on this burglary, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.