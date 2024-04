BiJaun Wayne Edwards’ mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man for evading troopers following a hit-and-run crash while in possession of several forms of narcotics.

Troopers responded to a “Be on the lookout” for a black BMW driven by BiJaun Wayne Edwards, 24, near Lake Trafford Road and Summer Glen, Collier County.

According to FHP, the vehicle was known to have recklessly fled from troopers over the past few months.

Upon locating the vehicle on Sunday, troopers attempted to stop Edwards; however, he allegedly began to drive away from law enforcement.

Edwards eventually crashed into a pickup truck near a gas station at State Road 82 in Lee County.

According to troopers, Edwards allegedly entered the pickup truck and began to throw money at the occupants, telling them not to mention anything regarding the crash.

Troopers then arrived on the scene and began to search Edwards’ vehicle.

FHP discovered that he had approximately 40 Oxycodone pills, several pounds of marijuana, a Glock firearm, and thousands of dollars in cash in his vehicle.

Edwards was then placed under arrest and charged with aggravated fleeing, reckless driving, hit and run with property damage, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, probation violation, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of a controlled substance.

Troopers booked him into the Lee County Jail.