Cleaning up debris-strewn areas in Fort Myers

Keeping the ball rolling to beautify an area in Southwest Florida. For the time being, a dump is the first thing people see when driving over the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

Thanks to people speaking up about it, the city is doing something about it.

The City doesn’t own all the property’s neighbors are calling a problem. That means, while they want all of it cleaned up on land and all boats out of the water, they can only do so much.

Neighbors around West First Street are concerned about two small parcels in blue are the city’s, while the rest are privately owned. Those include what’s been called the “Junkyard” by Centennial Park and the “Disarray” at the Legacy Properties.

The city says clean up on their property is a top priority, but asked Kevin Anderson, the mayor of Fort Myers, what they can do for the rest.

“I’ve been reaching out to landowners and doing my best to nudge them to push them along,” said Anderson.

“Next week, we’ll see the demolition of the Legacy Harbor start,” said Anderson.

It’s two properties, Legacy Harbour Hotel and Cooper’s Landing.

The city told WINK News they are pushing hard to get all their properties cleaned up. The mayor reached out to the state asking for assistance to help some of the areas cover debris on their property that is not theirs.