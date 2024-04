Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is forecasting a humid start with a mix of sun and clouds expected for this Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: Milder and slightly humid start with temperatures in the mid to upper-60s.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon, with breezy conditions, are expected.

Temperature highs are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mild and humid start with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Clouds and sun with scattered rain and storms, likely in the afternoon and evening.

Most of Southwest Florida will be at risk of Level 1 severe weather, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

Beyond the gusts along those storms, Southwest Florida will see windy conditions throughout Wednesday, ranging from 30 to 40 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and dry start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will slowly clear throughout the afternoon as Southwest Floridians will see cooler and less humid air moving in.

Temperature highs to be in the mid to upper 70s.