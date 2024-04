Rodolfo Navarrete-Castillo Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested in Collier County after allegedly street racing at 110 miles per hour with three girls in the car.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Rodolfo Navarrete-Castillo was arrested Tuesday in Naples.

A deputy witnessed a white Chevy Camaro doing a burnout where the tires spun for about three to five seconds.

Then, the Camaro increased its speed and passed the deputy, continuing toward Livingston Road, where it blacked out, shutting off all its car lights.

A reader from the deputy’s Dual Stalker Radar unit caught the car speeding 110 miles per hour in a posted 45 miles per hour zone.

The Camaro slowed and came to a complete stop in front of 600 San Marcos Boulevard. When the deputy approached the car, he found three girls inside.

Navarrete-Castillo told the deputy that he had met the girls a few days ago at a Wawa gas station. He said they were Romanian and didn’t know their names.

The girls told the deputy they were 15 and 16 years old and on spring break from Chicago.

The car, which was Navarrete-Castillo’s mother’s, was towed away.

The deputy arrested Navarrete-Castillo and transported him to the Naples Jail Center. He is being charged with racing and reckless driving.