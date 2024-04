Naples house fire Credit: Greater Naples Fire

The local American Red Cross responded to a home fire on Texas Avenue in Naples to help seven affected people, including three children.

Late Tuesday night, Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team from the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter responded to a home fire. They helped coordinate emergency aid to seven people.

According to the Public Information Office, the home was a rental.

On Wednesday morning, around 7:26 a.m., the fire department was called back to the scene on Texas Avenue because a power line was on the home and sparked another fire.

The PIO said no one was in the home during the second fire, but the house was a total loss.

No injuries were reported.