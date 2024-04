Kevyn Smiley’s mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly shooting another person in Fort Myers on Monday.

Police arrested Kevyn Smiley, 36, on Tuesday after the early morning shooting that occurred on Lafayette and Prince Street.

According to the FMPD, the incident was reported at around 2:57 a.m. via a ShotSpotter alert, where one person was found shot in a Fort Myers home.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital to treat their gunshot wounds.

Police then stated that Smiley was arrested for the shooting and charged with aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website indicated that Smiley was released from custody on Friday and is currently on Federal Probation.

Smiley was booked and transported to the Lee County Jail.