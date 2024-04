Credit: City of Punta Gorda

The proposed new $16 million City Hall building was one of the ongoing projects included in Punta Gorda City Council’s annual fiscal year report filed with the state at the end of March.

City Manager Greg Murray gave a brief presentation during the Community Redevelopment Agency portion of the April 3 Council meeting.

The Development Review Committee completed its study of the proposed $15,887,210 historic City Hall expansion that will replace the 1978 addition to the original 1926 building. GMC Architects and its sub-consultants submitted the DRC application and building permit in December.

