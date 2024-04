A Bonita Springs man has been arrested after deputies say he sexually harassed and touched a child at a park.

According to The Lee County Sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Jorge Armando Lucero approached a child at Riverside Park in Bonita Springs and began an inappropriate conversation with him.

Lucero touched gave the victim his phone number, touched his leg, and solicited sex from the minor.

After the encounter, deputies say the victim ran to a police station to report what happened.

“Anyone who preys on children will be held accountable for their disgusting crimes here in Lee County. Iā€™m glad the victim trusted law enforcement to protect him by immediately reporting the incident,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno in a Facebook post about the arrest.

Lucero has been charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior.