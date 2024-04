At least one person has been injured after shots were fired in a Fort Myers neighborhood.

Shortly before noon on Sunday, Emergency Services responded to a medical call on Desoto Avenue, where a 16-year-old was shot in the leg.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers rushed to the scene and began performing safety measures by putting a tourniquet on the victim’s leg.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital to receive further treatment, where he is expected to be okay.

FMPD is still currently looking for a suspect in connection to this crime.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

