Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and partly cloudy Monday, ideal for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days: Credit: The Weather Authority

Monday: Cool and refreshing start with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Southwest Flordia will see a mostly sunny morning with a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon.

Conditions will be perfect for the solar eclipse, as Floridians will see the moon cover up 52% of the sun at 2:59 p.m.

Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: A pleasant start with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Expect sun and clouds for the afternoon with warmer temperatures in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mild morning commute with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest Florida will see sun and clouds for the afternoon, with even warmer temperatures in the upper 80s.

A few inland areas could potentially reach the lower 90s.