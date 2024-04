A teacher at Bonita Springs High School has been arrested after police say she was caught with cocaine.

Jennifer Dawn Dilthey was arrested Monday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m.

The 47-year-old was charged with possession of cocaine and has since been released from custody.

Dilthey had been listed as a science teacher at Bonita Springs High School.

On Tuesday, Lee County School District confirmed she is no longer an employee with the district.