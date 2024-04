North Port Police van (CREDIT: WINK News)

U.S. 41 at River Road is closed to northbound and southbound traffic due to a gas leak. U.S. 41 at River Road is closed to North & Southbound traffic near this intersection. Duwe to a confirmed gas leak at a nearby business where construction crews inadvertently ruptured the line. Avoid the area or expect delays. Updates to come. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) April 9, 2024

According to North Port Police, the gas leak started when construction crews accidentally ruptured a line at a nearby business.

North Port Fire Rescue is currently working on the leak while North Port Police and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office units are directing traffic.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area until the gas company can repair the leak.

