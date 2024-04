Burglary suspect Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are searching for information related to a car burglary and gun theft that occurred in Lehigh Acres.

According to Crime Stoppers, early Monday morning, somebody broke into a car and took a gun on Calvin Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

The suspect was seen on surveillance camera footage covering their face with a scarf and wearing a white sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone who can help identify this person can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips may also be made online or on the P3 Tips app. Tipsters will remain anonymous.