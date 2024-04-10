Collier County cancer patient receives home makeover

The community is coming together to help a cancer patient feel right at home.

They gave Estrella Colon a mini home makeover as part of “Paint It Forward.”

Sherwin Williams donated paint, and a local painter donated his time.

Other organizations have pitched in to purchase things to spruce up her home and make it a relaxing place for her to come home to after surgery.

“With this grand gesture, I’m very happy and flattered by everything that they’ve done. They went above and beyond my expectations,” she said.

She also told WINK News she’s looking forward to watching TV on her comfy new furniture and playing with her cats as she recovers.