A man was caught on camera wielding a machete during a road rage confrontation near Daniels Parkway and State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres.

WINK News spoke to Stina Ferrante, the woman who recorded the video. She said it all happened Wednesday morning around 7:45.

In the video, a man is seen holding back another guy who appears to be wielding the blade.

Watch the full video below:

Ferrante then records a shirtless man who never turns his back to the man brandishing the machete, leading his apparent friend back to the car.

“I went through the first intersection where it crosses over Daniels Parkway,” said Ferrante, “and that’s when I saw the cars parked there, and I thought, ‘Oh, somebody rear-ended somebody, it’s Lehigh, and what else is new?’ And then I saw fists just flying, and then I saw the machete, and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know where this is headed.'”

The video goes on to show a man facing the machete-wielding man suddenly holding a large metal pole. He then launches the pole into the air.

Ferrante didn’t see the end of the exchange because the light then turned green and she drove away.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now investigating.

“We are continuing our efforts to identify the suspect by reviewing nearby camera footage and completing a canvas,” said LCSO in a statement.

They ask anyone with more footage or information to contact them at 1-800-780-TIPS.