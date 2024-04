Credit: Associated Press

Riding the wave of Wrestlemania 40, the most successful event in WWE history, the stars of sports entertainment are coming to Estero.

“WWE Supershow” will take over Hertz Area on Aug. 18, for a night of family-friendly fun.

You can expect all the big names, like Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $69 and can be purchased here.