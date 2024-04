Suspects accused of stealing Rolexese. CREDIT: SWFL CRIME STOPPERS

Authorities have named two suspects believed to be involved in multiple grand thefts in Lee County.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Mihaela-Rita Savu, 44, and Rusalin Savu, 45, are the suspected thieves authorities accuse of taking over $42,000 of jewelry from Gannons Antiques and Art on Jan. 11.

WINK News spoke to Dean Gannon, the owner of the store, about what happened.

“Any retail business, there’s always the threat of theft, and they got us,” said Dean Gannon, co-owner of Gannon’s Antiques.

Savu distracted the employee by pretending to be interested in something at the bottom of another display. Then Savu checked to ensure nobody was looking and grabbed two Rolex watches.

“Two Rolex watches, one valued at about $10,000 and another $7,000, and we’re still getting a final inventory and the bracelets they that they took, but it was a display stand filled with several bracelets, so we’re thinking 30, maybe $35,000 there,” Gannon said.

Authorities say the team also stole $2,000 of items from the Collectors Consortiums Antiques & Collectibles in Bonita Springs. NEED HELP FINDING THEM

Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff's Office have identified the suspects involved in multiple grand thefts that occurred on January 11, 2024. Now, we need your help finding them! Read more…https://t.co/Jz9H5X8fkw pic.twitter.com/VGPYjJ6UGD — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) April 11, 2024

They were last seen driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a tag reading TLN5214.

Call 1-800-780-8477 if you have any information on either of the suspects.

Click here to submit a tip online.