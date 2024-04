Dalen Brown Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral man has been arrested after allegedly removing his ankle monitor, breaking into a home and then hiding in a closet.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on April 3, officers responded to a welfare check at a home.

The caller of the welfare check wanted CCPD to check on their daughter because 25-year-old Dalen Brown had possibly been seen at the residence and had a no-contact order in place due to a domestic violence arrest.

When officers arrived at the home, the house arrest services informed them that Brown had cut and removed his ankle monitor.

They found the ankle monitor in the bathroom wrapped in bed sheets under the sink cabinet. The police report said Brown had used scissors to cut off his ankle monitor.

An investigation found that Brown entered the home against court order, intentionally removed his ankle monitor and hid in the bedroom closet.

Brown was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being charged with tampering with an electronic monitoring device and criminal mischief of $200-$1000.