Skip the hassle, leave it up to the first and only Naples’s beach concierge company, Naples Beach Cabanas, to unload and pack up beach equipment.

Long time Naples resident, Frank Scerbo, an FGCU graduate, saw an opportunity and went for it. The concierge beach service operates across Naples public beach access points from the Naples Pier to Vanderbilt Beach.

“So we wanted to bring a little bit more of that beach club vibe,” said Scerbo. “A little bit higher end that premiere experience to Naples because Naples, let’s face it, it’s a premier destination area.”

Naples Beach Cabana Rental offers four different packages: Solo, Duo, Trio and Quattro.

All cabana packages come equipped with a cabana, chairs, towels, beach blanket, table, Bluetooth speaker, cooler with ice, souvenir cups, a trash bin, lockbox, and sunscreen.

There’s also a kid’s essential package the kids package starting at $200 including a chair, buckets and shovels and an excavator.

Scerbo stated that many of his clients are tourist, but wanted to offers those in the local area to have a resort style beach experience.

“It’s a luxury experience. It’s a little bit of a splurge.” said Scerbo, “A lot of our clientele our tourist, but we also started this for locals to give them an outlet to have a beach club experience without having to stay at a beachfront resort.”

Each reservation is a five-hour rental with an option to extend for additional hours until sunset.

Naples resident Cindy Weaverling has several family members visit her during the season months.

She stated she would use the service to have more storage in her home and for the convenience.

“I don’t have room in my house for all that equipment,” said Weaverling. “You know if they did have it and I could just come and rent it quick for the week they are here, that would be awesome.”

Scerbo hoped to pursue a business initiative of working with luxury beach resorts to offer his luxury cabana service.

With the growing business, Scerbo says he’s interested in hiring more help especially after his first season.

To learn more about costs or beach day experiences, click here.