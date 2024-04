Porsche Fort Myers invested $30 million in construction costs on a new south Fort Myers dealership that is about to be unveiled.

Mitchell Sherwood, a part-owner and general manager of the dealership at 10064 Daniels Interstate Court, said just moving everything about 200 yards to the south near the southeast corner of Daniels Parkway and Interstate 75 will give the brand a big boost.

“Visibility is going to be big,” Sherwood said. “Because you can’t see our current store from I-75. And this store has maximum visibility.”

The new store, slated to open May 1, also has maximum space when compared to the old one. The square footage is going up from 17,000 square feet to 80,000 square feet. EnviroStruct managed the construction.

