Dr. Christopher Bernier CREDIT WINK News

Dr. Christopher Bernier is in the running to be superintendent for two school districts.

His name is on the finalist list at the Washoe County School District in Reno, Nevada, where he is competing among four other candidates.

His name is also on the prospective candidate list at the Duval County School District in Jacksonville, where he hopes to get the spot over five other candidates.

This all comes after the school board voted to accept a separation agreement with him last Monday.

But the big question is, why did he leave?

Bernier is still getting paid his salary of more than $200,000 for the next 20 weeks by the district.

WINK News Reporter Asha Patel contacted the Lee County School District and asked if they were keeping a close eye on Bernier now that he’s up for two jobs.

The school district responded that Bernier must provide notice to the school board if he secures other employment.

There is still no confirmation as to why he left in the first place.