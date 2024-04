School District of Lee County Superintendent Christopher Bernier. (Credit: WINK News)

The Lee County School District will most likely soon have a new superintendent.

This could happen as soon as Monday afternoon and comes as a special meeting was called to accept superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier’s separation agreement.

The district accepted Bernier’s separation agreement, and he will remain on the payroll for 20 weeks after Tuesday, receiving his current salary of $275,400.00.

This comes after Bernier announced in October he would not run for re-election in Lee County after voters decided to change the position from an appointed one to an elected one.

Bernier started looking for a job when that became a reality, including running to become superintendent of Omaha public schools– a job he did not get.

Another big question still remains: who’s next to lead the district in the interim of Bernier’s departure?

Bernier has 21 days to consider the agreement and may revoke it within seven days of execution.

To read the separation agreement between Bernier and the district, click here.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.