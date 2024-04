CREDIT: WINK News

There is a saying that goes: “In every walk of nature, one receives far more than he seeks.”

At The Charlotte County Jail, several inmates are serving time for their crimes, but they are also reaping a harvest through the jail’s hydroponic program.

“A little different process every day,” said Travis Palmer, an inmate at the jail, “Like somedays, one day we’ll grow peppers and cucumbers and then harvest lettuce one day a week usually replant.”

Officials with the Charlotte County Jail told Wink News that the program’s goal is to reduce the inmate population and provide a different space for inmates that offers more greenery and peace of mind.

“It gives you purpose. I mean, being in a situation you’re in jail is not a good situation. No matter what, we’re giving you purpose and positivity every day.” said Palmer

Through the program, six inmates are brought out daily to learn the fundamental skills of planting.

“They come out here and we teach them, you know, plant care from seed to germination, to transplant to harvest. They do everything.” said Support services supervisor Al Burrows.

From seed to table, the number of vegetables that grow here is enough to serve a full meal and gives inmates a chance to reap what they sow.

“The amount of food that we’re taking to the kitchen right now is impressive,” said Burrows. “We do a minimum 500 pounds of lettuce every single week, also multiple other vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, collards, and the list is gonna go on.”

The list of employment opportunities also goes on, once these men are done serving their time.

“We’re providing an educational opportunity. So the inmates are coming in and they’re learning, from seed to table, how this whole process works. When they get out of here, hopefully, they can get a job in a nursery at a farm, something of that nature.”

The Hydroponics program is operated and funded by the inmate welfare fund and does not cost the taxpayers of Charlotte County a single tax dollar.

