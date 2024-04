The cleanup of a waterfront property is nearly done. WINK News told viewers about a group of concerned people who say a piece of land near Centennial Park is becoming a dumping ground.

All kinds of junk was seen gathering and bottling up in an enclosed fence.

The City of Fort Myers told WINK News the state says the boats at the Yacht Basin should be removed by the end of April.

Along with the soon-to-be repairs at Centennial Park, another update in the downtown Fort Myers area is the demolition of Legacy Harbor.

Downtown Fort Myers is making improvements in more than one area. At the Yacht Basin, there are four boats left in the water, but those should be cleared up by the end of April.

Just a bit further down First Street, Legacy Harbor demolition is still underway. Once complete, it will lead to a new and better Fort Myers.

Also, another place on First Street that is scheduled for some improvements is Centennial Park’s playground.

The playground will be closed for repairs beginning on Tuesday and lasting until Thursday.

The two closest parks are Freemont Park and Coronado Playground in Fort Myers, in case you need a substitute park to take your kids until repairs are finished.