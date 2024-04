A march towards a happy and healthy family.

March for Babies aims to help moms and their babies. It took place Saturday morning on the library lawn at FGCU.

March for Babies is the nonprofit’s largest national fundraiser yet. All the funds raised at Saturday’s event and all across the country will make a huge difference for them to improve maternal and infant health.

The event aims to help future moms across the country have a safe and healthy pregnancy, one step at a time.

Click here for more information on March for Babies.