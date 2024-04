The House of Turk and Turk focused on exclusivity and bringing awareness to different cultures around the world to create their new home collection. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, Ilkay Turk developed a strong interest in the art and fashion world at a young age. It was when she met her husband, Rasit Turk, when they launched their company Turk & Turk in 2018.

They started the company right from their home in Fort Myers and are now becoming a luxury international exclusive brand for all to enjoy the “limited edition” feel.

CREDIT: WINK NEWS

The husband-and-wife duo are rolling up their “silk” sleeves this season introducing their new home collection line. Rebranding their company name “The House of Turk and Turk” to bring the comforts and yet colorful designs into a home.

“Our life is connected to our homes,” said Rasit Turk, “So it’s not just who we are, we are part of the house, so it has to be touched in that way too.” CREDIT: WINK NEWS, “The Garden of Nile” Pattern

The couple custom-makes to the buyer’s desire, crafting anything from wearable items to any items around the house.

The luxury brand focuses on its colorful silk materials, to now expanding its traditional logos and pattern designs on dishware or pillows.

The couple launched their third home collection pattern, “The Garden of Nile,” after creating a design similar to their bestselling scarfs. The pattern reflects ancient Egypt culture, taking a trip down the Nile River to the Royal Gardens. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

Ilkay Turk, from Istanbul, Turkey, is a former capital of the Roman and Byzantine empires, drawing the couple’s inspiration to have their patterns and design reflect on ancient cultures.

“When you look at the Turkish culture the plates” said Rasit Turk, “it’s built on top of other cultures.”

The Garden of Nile pattern took three solid weeks for Turk to draw and paint each subject before sending it off to a factory. Ilkay says with each pattern, they are able to create a large-small scale to fit the product. Plus, they created fine borders on each pattern to create clean lines for their clothes.

The House of Turk & Turk home collection so far features; pillows, table clothes made of silk sateen, and bone China plates. The brand is committed to well-crafted, limited-edition pieces, creating five to twenty sets at maximum.

Ilkay says pricing varies for home collection plates, depending on quantity and style. Plate sets starts at $250 and increase depending on quaintly of set.

On Saturday May 11th, The House of Turk and Turk will be celebrating their 3rd annual fashion and brunch.

Held at Hotel Escalante in downtown Naples, the proceeds will be benefitting women and children from the Pace Center for Girls.

Several rooms within the hotel will be decorated with different patterns from The House of Turk and Turk home collection. Those who attend the event will have the chance to shop these exclusive custom products. CREDIT: WINK NEWS CREDIT: WINK NEWS

The pop-up shop opens at 10:00 am, brunch starts at 11:30 am and the fashion show will begin at noon.

For those who would like to purchase tickets, call this telephone number (239) 659-3466. Must RSVP by May 4th, seats are limited.