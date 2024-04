The Lehigh Acres community is putting their paintbrushes and artistic skills to the test at the 3rd Annual Rain Barrel Painting contest.

Charlene Brogan, along with several others, are some of the first-time painters painting a masterpiece at the annual contest in Lehigh Acres.

“They think they have to be like an artist, right? But as you can see, you can get some stencils, and if you can hold your hand still, you can paint,” said Brogan. “Anybody can do it.”

The theme for this year’s Florida Governmental Utility Authority contest is “Save Water Today for a Greener Tomorrow.”

“We launched the program for Earth Day, which was Monday,” said FGUA representative Donna Lizotte, “And so the theme is save water today for a greener tomorrow. And the focus is the environment and the importance of water to the planet.”

Each design is centered around a particular focus. The theme is also focused on giving back to those in need.

“They will transform these barrels into amazing works of art that will promote water conservation and also raise money to help local seniors pay their utility bills,” said Lizotte.

Each barrel will be auctioned at around $100 per barrel. The money raised will go towards helping seniors who are struggling financially.

“We have a lot of seniors in the community and with the way the economy is they’re struggling to make ends meet,” said Lizotte. We were looking for ways to raise money and also bring attention to difficulties that they’re faced with.”

The creative initiative allows participants like Lavanway the opportunity to show off his artistic skills and most importantly lend a helping hand to those in need.

“You feel pretty good doing whatever you can to, to be part of it and to make a donation, donate your time, donate whatever meager talent you have to make it happen,” said Lavanway.

The auction for the barrels will begin Monday, April 29th at the Lehigh Acres Community Center. Barrels will start at around $100 each and will gradually go up.

The organization hopes to raise $5,000 this year to help local seniors pay their water and utility bills