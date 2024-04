Alexis Martinez mugshot. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Police have arrested a young man involved in a crash where a 66-year-old woman died of her injuries in the hospital a week later.

According to the Naples Police Department, 18-year-old Alexis Martinez Alonso faces charges of vehicular homicide for a crash at Neapolitan Way and U.S. 41 North back on Dec. 15, 2023. Scene of the deadly Naples crash. CREDIT: UC BREAKING

Mary McNamara, 66, died while in treatment at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

A police investigation discovered Martinez was driving 66 mph on U.S. 41 North, then sped up to 81 mph in an attempt to beat a red light.

Police said Martinez needed to pass multiple vehicles that were slowing down while nearing the traffic light.

Martinez did not stop for the red light and crashed into the passenger side door of an Audi, where McNamara was sitting.

Authorities arrested Martinez for vehicular homicide and transported him to the Collier County Jail on Wednesday.