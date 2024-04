Centennial Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte. (Charlotte County website)

The Centennial Park Recreation Center gymnasium will close for the Florida Friendly Garden Fest this weekend.

The gymnasium will be closed on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will reopen from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



The recreation center will also close on Sunday and Monday. The pool will remain open for regular operating hours on Sunday.