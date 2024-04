Ring doorbell camera. CREDIT: WINK News

The Federal Trade Commission will refund Ring customers following a 2023 settlement that allowed employees and contractors to access cameras.

The FTC is set to refund Ring customers around $5.6 million after discovering that the company had failed to implement security protections, enabling hackers to take control of consumers’ accounts, cameras, and videos.

Complaints from 2023 led to a lawsuit against the home security company, where $5.6 million was settled for the afflicted customers.

Around 117,044 PayPal payments will be made to consumers with specific Ring devices, such as indoor cameras, during periods when the FTC alleges unauthorized users may have access to customer videos.

If you get a PayPal payment, please accept it within 30 days.

For most FTC cases, customers are not required to file a claim, as it becomes the defendant’s responsibility to provide a list of the afflicted customers, including their contact information and the amounts they paid.

