The Ring doorbell app is getting rid of an option that would allow law enforcement to request and receive footage captured from the doorbell camera.

The Amazon-owned Ring doorbell video recording device has become a valuable tool for law enforcement as it helps identify suspects in the middle of an attempted criminal activity.

Previously, law enforcement could directly request the footage from the “Request for Assistance” option available on the Ring neighbor’s app; now, requests are only allowed to be made through Amazon.

The feature has been criticized by privacy advocates; however, the tool has proven to be helpful for law enforcement in locating missing people and capturing footage of shootings.

The restriction is scheduled to go into effect by the end of the week.

Amazon has yet to state as to why the restriction was installed.