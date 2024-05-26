Fort Myers Beach takes on Memorial Weekend

Barbeques, beaches, and booming business.

Fort Myers Beach has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated the community.

The sun, water, and a holiday weekend brought many together.

“Been exciting to get out of everybody. You know, like I said, it’s for Fort Myers. For all we’ve been through with the hurricane and everything so, you know, everything’s picking up and we’re starting to get back,” said Robert Mceeloy, a security guard for Margaritaville.

Mceeloy works the night shift.

“We’re fairly busy. I know the rooms are booked here,” said Mceeloy. “There hasn’t been any problems or everybody’s been good, just enjoying themself, you know, having a wonderful time.”

According to Jacki Liszak, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Fort Myers Beach, businesses on the island are booming.

“The crowds are out. Definitely, it’s busy,” said Liszak. “The beach is hopping and people are coming. The locals are coming. We do have some drive coming in.”

Both Diamondhead and Margaritaville resorts were fully booked Saturday night.

This is the first big holiday weekend Margaritaville has been open since its grand opening in December 2023.

On Saturday, the Diamondhead Resort made $14,000 in food and beverage revenue.

1,200 hotel rooms on the island and almost 600 Vacation Rentals are open.

Although compared to pre-Ian, there are not as many food and shopping options but that did not deter people from coming to the island for the holiday weekend.

Several people who spoke to WINK News had differing opinions. Some say it is as crowded as pre-Ian, others say, it’s not even close.

Regardless, visitors and locals enjoyed the sun and water Sunday morning.

“I’ll tell you why I love it down here. I come down here for drinks and entertainment. It’s great,” said Michael O’Connell from Cape Coral.

“The beautiful white sands. Just some calm you know,” Ann Phelps-Conroy of North Fort Myers said.

O’Connell and Phelps-Conroy both knew the beach pre-Ian.

“The buildings were completely destroyed. I just sat down and cried,” Phelps-Conroy, said.

This weekend didn’t just consist of those enjoying the beach. Others were paying tribute to our troops.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean asked two little ones what Memorial Day means to them.

“We have to remember all the people that died and all the people that fought for America,” they said.

When asked about the importance of the holiday, the boys answered.

“Because it’s the only reason we are free today. Freedom,” one said.

The other added, “That’s how our country came to be.”

Both were part of a 50 person-group on Sunday morning that hit the beach, with a mission in mind. They walked miles for our veterans. CREDIT: WINK News. The group walking together on Fort Myers Beach.

“We got together three local businesses to put on an event in honor of Memorial Day for those who gave it all and also to build awareness for some nonprofits that are doing great things for veterans,” said veteran Thor Hmielewski.

Sarah McCormick, a local gym owner, was also walking with the group.

“It is just a day to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.” said Mccormick, “Obviously, we have like, intense appreciation for our veterans. And then all of those that lost their lives and the families, and just remembering all of them because there’s no way to repay that.”

For Thor, Memorial Day is about those who served alongside him.

“I was in the Marine Corps. I served twice in Afghanistan, in Helmand province. It was a life-changing experience and just knowing you know, guys that aren’t here any longer.” said Hmielewski. “Men and women that aren’t here any longer and being able to come out here and show support for them and their families.” CREDIT: WINK News. Thor Hmielewski walking on the beach Sunday morning.

Hmielewski went on to say, “It’s a day to honor the people that you know, gave everything. left it all on the line, paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. And the only way we can really honor them is by being better Americans, coming out here and taking full advantage of everything that we have.”

The group walking on the beach raised and donated a couple thousand dollars.

The organizations the group sponsored are small non-profits with the goal of helping veterans, which includes Big Fish, Freedom 13, and Guardian Outdoors Division.

Memorial Day is a day Thor and many others cherish as many lost their lives in combat and aren’t able to go to the beach.